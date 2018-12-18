Dyal Singh principal finds his office locked

When Dyal Singh college principal I S Bakshi entered the college Monday, he found his office gate locked, with a notice slapped on it prohibiting his entry.

This, when the Delhi High Court on December 14 had stayed an order by the Dyal Singh College Governing Body (GB) to seal Bakshi’s office and make him out of bounds of the campus, while instituting an inquiry against him for financial and administrative irregularities.

“With reference to the order of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, a copy of which has not reached the college so far, it is observed that the room of Dr I S Bakshi has been opened without the consent of the Governing Body (GB), Dyal Singh College, which is improper. On receiving a copy of the order of Hon’ble High Court, the GB shall meet to decide upon the future course of action. Until the decision of the GB of the college is reached, the room of Dr Bakshi will remain locked,” read the notice dated December 16, signed by Surajit Dasgupta, Treasurer and Officiating Chairman of the GB.

Bakshi said he was told by college guards, that two students of DSC (Evening) along with four guards, had jumped the college wall around midnight on Sunday to put a chain and lock on the room, and paste the notice. “I tried to get the room opened by the DSC Evening principal. I waited for two hours but nothing happened, so I lodged a police complaint alleging trespassing and violation of HC order. In the afternoon the room was finally opened,” he told the Indian Express.