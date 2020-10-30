Dyal Singh college’s GB chairperson, who initiated probe against principal, removed

The DU administration removed Governing Body chairperson Rajiv Nayan

Dyal Singh (Evening) College Governing Body (GB) chairperson Rajiv Nayan, who had initiated an enquiry against the principal and found him guilty of plagiarism, was Thursday removed from the body by Delhi University administration.

On Thursday, Nayan received a letter from the DU Joint Registrar saying, “In continuation to the letter… dated June 15, I am directed to inform you that the competent authority of the University of Delhi has withdrawn your appointment as chairperson and member on the Governing Body of Dyal Singh College with immediate effect.”

Nayan alleged the decision was taken as he had publicly come out in support of suspended DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi in the recent power struggle at the university, claiming that principal Pawan Sharma was backed by the anti-Tyagi camp.

Incidentally, Sharma was granted a second term as principal on October 23. A letter to Nayan from Assistant Registrar (Colleges) said, “On the basis of application submitted by Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma for the second term as principal, Dyal Singh (Evening) College, and on recommendations of external peer review committee, Dr Sharma is granted extension for the remaining period of second term as principal…. As per University rules, the second term will be for five years or till the age of 65, w.e.f. July 27, 2020, whichever will be earlier.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nayan said the decision was “expected”. “This has happened because I couldn’t be part of their irregularities and corruption, and spoke in favour of Tyagi… because I took on the principal when matters of plagiarism were raised. Despite GB’s objection, a plagiarist principal was given a second term,” he said.

On Nayan’s removal, Registrar Vikas Gupta and Director South Campus Suman Kundu asked that questions to be directed to Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani, who did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Principal Sharma, however, said Nayan’s removal was due to other reasons: “It is because he has not given timely approval for various works. He approved rejoining of ad-hocs after four months, did not invest employees’ PF and didn’t approve appointments of SC/ST teachers. The university expects that chairperson will ensure smooth functioning of the college, not create problems.”

Nayan dismissed the allegations. He said he was waiting for the university’s approval for rejoining of ad-hocs, and added that the decision to not invest was taken by the PF committee set up by the GB. On the issue of SC/ST appointments, he said, “I had not approved it because other candidates, who had PhDs, were not selected and an MA pass was recommended. I had written to authorities to probe this.”

