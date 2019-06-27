Dyal Singh College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Dyal Singh College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 96 95 92 92 80 90 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 89 87 86 80 85 B.A Programme 90 88 86 85 82 83 B.Com 95.5 94 93 93 80 90 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 95.5 94.5 94.5 80.5 91 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 94 93 90 90 78 88 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 87 85 84 78 83 B.Com 93.5 92 91 91 78 88 B.Com (Hons) 94.5 93.5 92.5 92.5 78.5 89 B.A Programme 88 86 84 83 80 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 91 87 84 83 75 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 86 84 83 75 80 B.Com 92.5 88 84 84 75 87.5 B.A Programme 86 84 82 81 75 79 B.Com (Hons) 93.5 90 86 86 76 88.5 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 90 85 82 81 73 80 B.Com 90.5 82 78 75 71 85 B.Com (Hons) 92 84 79 76 72 87 B.A Programme 82 81 79 78 72 77 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88 83 82 82 70 75 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Political Science 86 82 80 80 65 75 B.A (Hons) English 87 82 79 77 71 77 B.Com (Hons) 90.5 81 75 71 68 81 B.Com 89 80 74 70 67 80 B.A Programme 78 74 72 68 55 73 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 85 80 77 70 65 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science 85 81 78 79 60 75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 74 68 65 80 B.A Programme Closed 74 72 68 55 73 B.Com 88.75 79 73 67 64 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A Programme Closed 71 68 65 52 70 B.Com 88.25 77 70 65 60 78.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 84.5 80.5 77 78.5 60 74.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 72 66 62 78 B.A (Hons) English Closed 79 75 70 63 75 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 77 74 70 61 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 80.5 76 77.5 55 72 B.Com (Hons) Closed 75 68 57 59 75 B.Com Closed 75 67 56 58 77.5 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 55 46 60 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 75 72.5 70 60 70 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 80 Closed 77 50 70 B.A Programme Closed 70 Closed Closed 45 55 B.Com 87 73 65 50 50 67 B.Com (Hons) Closed 71 60 50 50 65 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 70 65 Closed 46 55 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 79 Closed 76 46 60 B.Com (Hons) Closed 65 55 46 46 46 B.Com 84 70 60 48 46 50 B.A Programme Closed 69 Closed Closed 45 50 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.