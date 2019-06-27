Toggle Menu
Dyal Singh College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Dyal Singh College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Dyal Singh College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
96
95
92
92
80
90
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
89
87
86
80
85
B.A Programme
90
88
86
85
82
83
B.Com
95.5
94
93
93
80
90
B.Com (Hons)
96.5
95.5
94.5
94.5
80.5
91
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
94
93
90
90
78
88
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
87
85
84
78
83
B.Com
93.5
92
91
91
78
88
B.Com (Hons)
94.5
93.5
92.5
92.5
78.5
89
B.A Programme
88
86
84
83
80
81
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
91
87
84
83
75
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
86
84
83
75
80
B.Com
92.5
88
84
84
75
87.5
B.A Programme
86
84
82
81
75
79
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
90
86
86
76
88.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
90
85
82
81
73
80
B.Com
90.5
82
78
75
71
85
B.Com (Hons)
92
84
79
76
72
87
B.A Programme
82
81
79
78
72
77
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88
83
82
82
70
75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Political Science
86
82
80
80
65
75
B.A (Hons) English
87
82
79
77
71
77
B.Com (Hons)
90.5
81
75
71
68
81
B.Com
89
80
74
70
67
80
B.A Programme
78
74
72
68
55
73
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
85
80
77
70
65
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85
81
78
79
60
75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
74
68
65
80
B.A Programme
Closed
74
72
68
55
73
B.Com
88.75
79
73
67
64
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A Programme
Closed
71
68
65
52
70
B.Com
88.25
77
70
65
60
78.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
84.5
80.5
77
78.5
60
74.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
72
66
62
78
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
79
75
70
63
75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
77
74
70
61
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
80.5
76
77.5
55
72
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
75
68
57
59
75
B.Com
Closed
75
67
56
58
77.5
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
46
60
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
75
72.5
70
60
70
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
80
Closed
77
50
70
B.A Programme
Closed
70
Closed
Closed
45
55
B.Com
87
73
65
50
50
67
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
71
60
50
50
65
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Dyal Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
70
65
Closed
46
55
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
79
Closed
76
46
60
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
65
55
46
46
46
B.Com
84
70
60
48
46
50
B.A Programme
Closed
69
Closed
Closed
45
50
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

