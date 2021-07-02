DUTA writes to VC over seniority issue at Political Science dept, says current rules deny teachers their rightful due

Registrar Vikas Gupta said the specific clause in the UGC Regulations had not been adopted by Former VC Yogesh Tyagi. Express Photo By Praveen Khanna

In the context of the alleged violation of the seniority principle in the appointment of the head of political science department, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has written to the acting Vice-Chancellor saying that the current rules of seniority had “denied many teachers their rightful due”.

They have asked that a specific clause of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations 2018 should be adopted which would “resolve” the issue.

The Indian Express had reported that three professors of the political science department had alleged they were bypassed in the appointment of HoD. They have asked the acting VC to either overturn the decision or refer the matter to the chancellor.

“You must be in the receipt of the representation by some professors of the Department of Political Science regarding the violation of the seniority principle in the appointment of the head, department of political science… It is our observation that the current rules on seniority in DU have denied many teachers their rightful due and such persons have had to take recourse to legal means for redressal. We wish to draw your attention to Clause 16.3 of the UGC regulations 2018 which clearly lays down the rules regarding inter-se between directly recruited teachers and those promoted under CAS (Career Advancement Scheme),” DUTA President Rajib Ray and Secretary Rajinder Singh wrote to Acting VC P C Joshi on July 1.

The clause says: “The inter-se seniority of a direct recruit shall be determined with reference to the date of joining and for the teachers promoted under the CAS with reference to the date of eligibility as indicated in the recommendations of the selection committee of the respective candidates. The rules and regulations of the respective central/state government shall apply, for all other matters of seniority.”

“However, the university while adopting the UGC regulations 2018 in the executive council of July 1-2 2019 failed to adopt this clause which would override past practices. As you can see, the UGC regulations 2018 settles the issue of Inter-se seniority with great clarity. It acknowledges the services of the teacher within the university while defining seniority. The regulations are mandatory and it is beyond our comprehension as to why this was not adopted,” the DUTA said.

“This will resolve the issue of seniority and membership to various bodies and Headship on the principles of natural justice. We urge you to adopt clause 16.3, UGC regulations 2018 and make the necessary amendments to the statutes and ordinances of the university at the earliest so that issues can be settled on the basis date of eligibility and hence, length of service,” they added.

Registrar Vikas Gupta said the specific clause in the UGC Regulations had not been adopted by Former VC Yogesh Tyagi. “They did not adopt this clause. We have formed a Committee now to look into the matter. Let them come up with a decision and we will follow it,” he said.