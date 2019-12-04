DUTA on indefinite strike over adhoc appointments, gheraoed V-C office

The strike is to begin from December 4, 11 am. (Representational Image/Express photo) The strike is to begin from December 4, 11 am. (Representational Image/Express photo)

Claiming that the University of Delhi (DU) administration has failed to address their demands, the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) will go on an indefinite strike, starting December 4. The teachers’ union is protesting against the varsity’s latest circular that allows appointments of guest teachers against full-time posts.

In a recent statement, DUTA condemned vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi for ‘not taking any concrete steps to resolve the crisis’ and threatened to ‘gherao’ the VC as part of their protest. The demonstration will begin outside the Arts faculty gate, the north campus at 11 am, read the statement.

The teachers’ association, in a statement, has urged all superintendents and deputy superintendents to resign and be relieved from all duties. The teachers’ body has also asked the CECs to tender their resignation. No teacher, said the statement, will be performing the duty of an invigilator during the exams.

While DUTA had earlier boycotted evaluation of answer booklets, it has also said that teachers will not stop students from appearing for the semester exams.

The association will hold another meeting on Thursday to decide the future course of events, it added.

