DUTA stages one-day strike to protest against discontinuation of 12 ad-hoc teachers’ services

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Thursday went on a one day strike to protest against the discontinuation of services of 12 Ad hoc teachers at Vivekananda College.

Their services were not renewed after April 29. Five among them were battling COVID along with their families at the time when they had received this information. One of the Ad hoc teachers said seven of these 12 belonged to reserved categories (four OBC and three SC), and most of them were the sole earning member in their families.

“We were given joining letters for 2.5 months which has never happened before. We were earlier given joining from December 12 to March 5, and then after a service break another 2.5-month term from March 9 to April 29. The Principal said she will not give rejoining letters without an interview but that cannot happen due to the pandemic,” an Ad hoc had earlier told The Indian Express.

DUTA has demanded that the Ad hocs be renewed and the Officiating Principal Hina Nandrajog removed from her position.

DUTA President Rajib Ray said the discontinuation of services had caused the teachers “immense hardship, anxiety and loss of livelihood”. “The Acting Principal Dr Nina Hindrajog has refused to listen to any voice of reason and is running the college as her fiefdom,” he said.

Earlier, six members of the Academic Council and Executive Council had also written to Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi against the move.

“While the whole country is fighting against the pandemic, the Principal of Vivekananda College is fighting against its own Ad hoc teachers. She has not given joining to 12 Adhoc teachers and thus leaving them in a lurch in this hour of grave crisis,” they wrote.

They said the decision was “in violation” of the letter of MHRD dated December 5 which “mandates the continuation of all Adhoc teachers”.

When asked the reason for the non-renewal of Ad-hocs’ services, Nandarog declined to comment.