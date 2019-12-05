DUTA protest: Administration holds meeting with teachers’ association

DUTA members protesting inside Vice Chancellor’s office at Delhi University in New Delhi on Wednesday. Express photo bu Praveen Khanna. DUTA members protesting inside Vice Chancellor’s office at Delhi University in New Delhi on Wednesday. Express photo bu Praveen Khanna.

The Delhi University administration held a meeting with DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) members on the intervening night of December 4 and 5. After a six-hour-long discussion, the administration appealed to the protesting teachers to withdraw their agitation.

The administration is open to discuss any relevant issue in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect, it said in a release.

The teachers, who are occupying the VC office, have been protesting since Wednesday morning to demand the absorption of the 4,500-odd ad hoc teachers of the varsity into permanent positions.

The current teachers’ unrest began when the university sent out a letter on August 28, advising its constituent colleges to “fill up the permanent vacancies at the earliest and till permanent appointments are made, colleges may appoint guest faculty, if required, against new vacancies arising first time in academic session 2019-20.”

Therefore, many colleges have not renewed appointments of ad hoc teachers or released their salaries, and teachers have seen this as a move to do away with the ad hoc system and to move towards a guest teacher system.

The University has already started the recruitment process to hire faculty members on a permanent basis as per UGC Regulations, 2018, it said. They have asked the colleges to expedite and complete the process of recruitment of permanent faculty at the earliest.

