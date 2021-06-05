scorecardresearch
DUSU urges colleges to clear pending results, give extra chances to submit assignments

It also requested the colleges to re-conduct practicals "without evaluation".

By: PTI | New Delhi I |
June 5, 2021 6:07:41 pm
The Delhi University Students Union on Saturday requested the principals and teachers of 70 DU colleges to clear pending results and give multiple chances to students to submit assignments for ABE exams.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), in a statement, said it presented its demands to the Delhi University Principals’ Association (DUPA) as well as the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA). The students union also urged that attendance should not be added in the marking of Assessment Based Evaluation (EVA) by colleges, among other demands.

“The results of many subjects of pending semesters are yet to be declared. We request you to kindly direct teachers to clear the pending papers as soon as possible,” it said in the statement. It added that students of intermediary years giving their assignment-based exams (ABE) should be given another chance to submit their assignments.

It also requested the colleges to re-conduct practicals “without evaluation”. “It has been seen that the learning process has been affected in the online mode, especially in practical subjects. So we suggest that the practicals be conducted again without evaluation, just for learning for those who wish to opt for it,” the statement added.

