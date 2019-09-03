DUSU polls: To drum up support, ABVP looks at appointing classroom in-charges

After winning three out of four posts in last year’s Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, the ABVP is looking to fortify its organisational and mobilisation strength at the level of individual classrooms. The elections are scheduled for September 12, and the walls of the campuses are plastered with posters, flyers and hoardings urging students to join the ABVP or NSUI. ABVP’s presence, however, is visibly dominating.

Advertising

“Our structure is organised and our mobilisation follows a decentralised process. We already have a unit in every college participating in the elections. Each such unit comprises a 10-member leadership — a president, secretary, four vice-presidents and four joint secretaries. This year, we are trying to go deeper and appoint a ‘class election-in-charge’ for every class. They can identify those who are ABVP supporters or of other organisations… and mobilise at the grassroot level. This will help us understand the demography of each classroom,” said Delhi state ABVP secretary Sidharth Yadav.

Yadav said the organisation is likely to be successful in making these appointments in 60% of classrooms: “It will be put in place this year and made functional in its full capacity from next year.”

The ABVP also finds support from the Yuva Morcha, with the campaign spilling out of the university to students’ homes. “… As a helping hand to the ABVP, booth-level workers see if there are any students living in their area — each one may be able to reach out to 5-10 students and ask them to vote for ABVP,” said Sunil Yadav, state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Advertising

The other two major players are the Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association and NSUI. “Since we don’t have money and muscle power, we mobilise by going class to class, distributing the manifesto and talking about it. We are also focusing on online campaigning — sending out messages on WhatsApp broadcast lists and so on,” said AISA state president Kawalpreet Kaur.

NSUI national in-charge Ruchi Gupta said, “We have our campaign, ‘Awaaz Uthao, Seeti Bajao’ to talk about inequality between campuses, colleges and students. We are linking university issues with larger ones… The ABVP’s campaign is riding on the BJP’s coat-tails.”