DUSU polls: ‘Modi bhakt’ records song for Congress students’ wing

Chetna Tyagi is the first Purvanchali presidential candidate of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union polls on September 12, and the student body is leaving no stone unturned to ensure her victory.

To this end, NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, has roped in Bhojpuri singer Hemant Harjai for a campaign song specifically seeking votes for Tyagi. “Chetna Tyagi baari adhyaksh pad ke ummeedwar ho, bijoi banahiye milke UP-Bihar ho (Chetna Tyagi is the presidential candidate this time, students of UP and Bihar come together to make her win),” go the lyrics.

Harjai told The Indian Express that he recorded the song as Tyagi was related to a friend of his, and did not take any money for it. He has previously recorded several songs in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha polls, and is a self-declared “Modi bhakt”.

In the roughly two-minute clip doing rounds of WhatsApp, Harjai asks students to vote for ‘Purvanchal ke beti’ Chetna Tyagi in the DUSU elections to “bring pride” to the region.

NSUI national media in-charge Neeraj Mishra told The Indian Express, “We contacted Harjai as he is close to one of our state presidents. Chetna’s maternal side is from UP’s Faizabad, which is in the Purvanchal belt. Since this is the first time we are fielding a Purvanchali candidate on the post of president, we adopted this (song) as a strategy.”

He said the last time NSUI fielded a Purvanchali candidate was Karishma Thakur in 2013, but that was for the post of secretary. Thakur was the only NSUI candidate to win that year.

“Since DU’s inception, people from Eastern UP and Bihar have been coming to DU. This song is specifically made keeping them in mind,” he said. “This is not about regionalism; a linguistic approach is taken by all political parties to connect with people. We are also using this linguistic tool.”

Harjai said he wanted Tyagi to win DUSU, but nationally he supports Modi: “I have written 5-7 songs about him which are on YouTube, and I did it for free. I am a Modi bhakt…”