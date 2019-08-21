DUSU elections to be held on September 12

The Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections nomination has begun and the last date to apply is September 4 till 3 pm. The scrutiny of nomination papers will begin from 3:15 pm, September 4 and the list of duly nominated candidates will be declared by 6 pm, as per the official schedule.

Advertising

The election of the central university will be held on September 12. The voting will take place in two sessions – the morning session will be held from 8:30 am to 1 om while the evening session will be held from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

To file nomination candidates will have to pay a demand draft of Rs 500 and affidavit. Candidates must reportedly have 75 per cent attendance to be able to apply for fighting the elections. For postgraduate students, the maximum age limit to contest an election would be 25 years while undergraduate students between the age of 17 and 22 years as on August 16 of the year of elections may contest elections.

Video | Youth Adda: How Does Student Politics Work? | Elections 2019

College elections are a miniature version of the national elections where student parties send its representatives along with independent candidates who raise issues related to students, make promises. Based on most votes, several officer bearers are selected.

Key parties during Delhi University elections are Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and a left-wing student organisation All India Students’ Association (AISA). Last year, the DUSU elections were won by BJP-backed ABVP.