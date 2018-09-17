DUSU elections 2018: HC directs DU to secure EVMs

Delhi High Court. Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi University’s Chief Electoral Officer to secure the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in DUSU elections and issued notices to the Centre, the university and others. Justice Siddharth Mridul asked the Central government, Delhi University, its Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission and the three victorious Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates to file their replies within three weeks and fixed October 29 for hearing.

The court was hearing a plea by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) candidates Sunny Chhillar, Leena and Saurabh Yadav who challenged the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election results declared on Thursday. The plea sought quashing of election results as unconstitutional, arbitrary and illegal and sought fresh polls through ballot papers.

The ABVP won three of the four top DUSU seats. ABVP candidate Ankiv Basoya was elected the DUSU President while Shakti Singh and Jyoti Chaudhary were elected the Vice President and as Joint Secretary respectively. NSUI’s Akash Chaudhary defeated ABVP’s Sudhir Dedha to win the Secretary’s post. On Friday, the Congress questioned the Election Commission over the use of “privately sourced EVMs” in the DUSU elections and demanded a re-election through ballot papers.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App