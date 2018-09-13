DUSU Election Result 2018 Live Updates: Who will get the mandate; counting begins

Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
DUSU Election Result 2018, Delhi University President Election Result 2018 Live Updates: Counting to decide the fate of the 23 contesting candidates will begin at 8 am today.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2018 8:24:38 am
DUSU Election Result 2018 Live Updates: ABVP, NSUI, or AISA-CYSS alliance? The results of the Delhi University Students’ Union elections will be out shortly. Counting begins at 8 am on Thursday to elect students to the posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. Around 2 lakh students voted in the election this year, which saw a voter turnout of 44.46 per cent. There are 23 candidates in the fray.

The result of the Delhi University election will help major parties understand the mood of young voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A member of the Congress-backed National Students’ Union Of India (NSUI) said the DUSU elections are like the “semi-final for the Lok Sabha elections” and will show what the young, educated voter wants. A member of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP said the election results will help the general public and the media to draw a conclusion on the mood of voters and also give an idea of what is the trend in national politics, reported PTI.

DUSU Election Result 2018 Live Updates: Who will win the DU election? Follow LIVE UPDATES here

08:24 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU Elections 2018: Political parties to get mood of young voters, say students

Students who voted in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday said the results will help political parties gauge the mood of young voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Prakhar Yadav, a second year student of BA (Hons) in Hindi at Hansraj College, said the results of the DUSU polls will indicate which side the young voter is supporting and will help political parties prepare accordingly, reported PTI.

08:22 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU Elections 2018: NSUI manifesto

Besides promise for 'Institution of eminence', the Congress student wing, NSUI will fight for complete meal thali for Rs 10, reduction in fees in all colleges, concessional student pass in Delhi Metro and DTC buses; demands distribution of free laptops, demands formation of Students Right Commission; Implementation of UGC Guidelines on ICC to prevent sexual harassment of women; appointment of special resource coordinators in every college; fight to get pending SC/ST scholarships; provision of learning material in local language.

08:15 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
08:13 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU Elections 2018: Joint manifesto of AISA-CYSS

The AAP-led AISA and CYSS are contesting jointly for the DUSU. They have promised to openf 'Chhatra clinic' in the Delhi University colleges to provide free health facilities to the students, 'zero tolerance' policy towards hooliganism in the campus, installation of CCTV cameras across all campuses, establish world class library with best collection of books, and movement against commercialisation of higher education.

08:11 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU Elections 2018: Poll manifesto

There are common agendas in each party's manifesto. Like the women safety, installation of sanitary napkins and gender sensitisation.

08:10 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
AAP's AISA contesting elections jointly with CYSS

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls

08:08 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU Elections 2018: Promises made by ABVP

BJP-backed ABVP has promised security for girl students and better hostel facilities. The results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.

08:04 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU Elections 2018: Counting begins, results to be out soon

The counting to decide the fate of the 23 contesting candidates has been started. Around 2 lakh students voted in the election this year, which saw a voter turnout of 44.46 per cent

07:57 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
07:53 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU Elections 2018: Low participants of women representative

This year too, there is fewer women representative in the student's body as out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. For the president post, Preeti Chauhan of the Indian National Students' organisation is the only woman nominated.

07:51 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU Elections 2018: Candidates contesting for president's post

Ankiv Basoya (ABVP) (MA Buddhist Studies)

Sunny Chillar (NSUI) (BA Sanskrit, Shivaji college)

Abhigyan (CYSS-AISA) (BA political science, Ramjas)

Akashdeep tripathi (SFI) (MA Buddhist studies)

Preeti Chauhan ((INSO) (BA Programme, Shivaji college)

07:49 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU elections 2018: Candidates contesting for the Vice-president's post

Shakti Singh (ABVP)

Leena (NSUI)

Anshika Singh (AISA-CYSS)

Deepak (INSO)

Neelanjita Biswas (SFI)

07:48 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU elections 2018: Candidates contesting for the post of secretary

Sudhir Dedha (ABVP)

Aakah Choudhary (NSUI)

Chandra Mani Dev (CYSS-AISA)

Subash Bhatt (SFI)

07:46 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU elections 2018: Candidates contesting for the post of Joint Secretary

· Jyoti Chaudhary (ABVP)

· Saurabh Yadav (NSUI)

· Sreeith K (SFI)

· Sunny Tanwar (CYSS-AISA)

07:45 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
DUSU Election Results 2018: Counting begins at 8 am

The counting to decide the fate of the 23 contesting candidates will begin at 8 am today. Around 2 lakh students voted in the election this year, which saw a voter turnout of 44.46 per cent

DUSU Election Result 2018 Live Updates: Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has assured students of the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10 if it wins the election today, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

Also read | Voter turnout up 2% in Delhi University polls, results today

