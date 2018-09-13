DUSU Election Result 2018 Live Updates: Who will get the mandate; counting begins

DUSU Election Result 2018 Live Updates: The counting of DUSU Polls will begin at 8 am DUSU Election Result 2018 Live Updates: The counting of DUSU Polls will begin at 8 am

DUSU Election Result 2018 Live Updates: ABVP, NSUI, or AISA-CYSS alliance? The results of the Delhi University Students’ Union elections will be out shortly. Counting begins at 8 am on Thursday to elect students to the posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. Around 2 lakh students voted in the election this year, which saw a voter turnout of 44.46 per cent. There are 23 candidates in the fray.

The result of the Delhi University election will help major parties understand the mood of young voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A member of the Congress-backed National Students’ Union Of India (NSUI) said the DUSU elections are like the “semi-final for the Lok Sabha elections” and will show what the young, educated voter wants. A member of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP said the election results will help the general public and the media to draw a conclusion on the mood of voters and also give an idea of what is the trend in national politics, reported PTI.