Wednesday, September 12, 2018
DUSU Election 2018 Live Updates: Over 1 lakh to cast votes for Delhi University elections

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 12, 2018 11:52:52 am
dusu election 2018, dusu election result 2018, dusu election result 2018 date, du election 2018, du election result 2018, du election 2018 result, dusu election 2018 candidates, dusu election 2018 parties, dusu election news, dusu president election A student votes for the DUSU elections in Delhi University. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

A total of 23 candidates are contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections today. Here are some promises made by the prominent parties: Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has assured the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10. While the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

This year, AISA has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the “culture of hooliganism” and opposing the commercialisation of education.

Live Blog

DUSU Election 2018 Live Updates: Result date updates, check here

11:48 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
ABVP's promises for DUSU elections 2018

BJP-backed ABVP has promised security for girl students and better hostel facilities.  The results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout. 

11:41 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
AAP's AISA contesting elections jointly with CYSS

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls

11:38 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Women representative number low in Delhi University elections

This year too, there is fewer women representative in the student's body as out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. For the president post, Preeti Chauhan of the Indian National Students' organisation is the only woman nominated.

DUSU, DUSU Election, DUSU Voting, Du Polling, DU Election, DUSU election 2015, DUSU voting Poll, DUSU Election candidates, DUSU poll booth, Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNSU, DU Students union, Secretary, joint Secretary, JNUSU Central Panel, president, vice-president, general secretary, DUSU news, Delhi University News, DU Election news DUSU elections polling has started

For the smooth conduct of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges has started at 8 am and will end at 1 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm

