DUSU Election 2018 Live Updates: Over 1 lakh to cast votes for Delhi University elections

A total of 23 candidates are contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections today. Here are some promises made by the prominent parties: Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has assured the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10. While the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.
This year, AISA has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the “culture of hooliganism” and opposing the commercialisation of education.
BJP-backed ABVP has promised security for girl students and better hostel facilities. The results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls
This year too, there is fewer women representative in the student's body as out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. For the president post, Preeti Chauhan of the Indian National Students' organisation is the only woman nominated.