DUSU Election 2018 Live Updates: Over 1 lakh to cast votes for Delhi University elections

A student votes for the DUSU elections in Delhi University. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal A student votes for the DUSU elections in Delhi University. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

A total of 23 candidates are contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections today. Here are some promises made by the prominent parties: Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has assured the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10. While the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

This year, AISA has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the “culture of hooliganism” and opposing the commercialisation of education.