DUSU Election 2018: Delhi University students’ to decide fate of 23 candidates

Delhi University students wait in line to cast their votes. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi University students wait in line to cast their votes. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Today as many as 1.35 lakh Delhi University students will cast their vote for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections where the fate of 23 candidates will be decided. The result of the DU elections will be released tomorrow. This year too, each party has come up with promises with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) assuring the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10. While the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students’ outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls. After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its student’s wing had contested the DUSU polls, however, they were defeated and did not contest in 2016.

This year, AISA has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the “culture of hooliganism” and opposing the commercialisation of education.

Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1 pm while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

The results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.

There were cases of violence reported where members of the ABVP allegedly vandalised property at Delhi University’s Zakir Hussain College and assaulted students and staff. The AISA and NSUI, on September 11, filed a complaint with the election office demanding action.

