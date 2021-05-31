DUSU demands DU to refund fees of students who lost their parents in COVID-19

The Delhi University Students’ Union on Sunday said that the Delhi University (DU) should take steps of refunding fees of students who have lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19. It also said that final-year students who would not be able to give open-book exams (OBE) due to the COVID-19 situation, should be given another chance and the test should be held in two phases, according to a statement.

The union made the demands during a meeting with college student bodies to discuss issues arising in the academic year due to the pandemic. In the joint statement, DUSU President Akshit Dahiya, Vice-president Pradeep Tanwar, and Joint Secretary Shivangi Kharwal said, “We are trying to reach out to every student of Delhi University and will make sure that the concern of every single student is taken into consideration.” “In the meeting, points were taken into consideration and we will now work in every way to make sure all the grievances can be addressed thoroughly and it is our responsibility to ensure that solutions are well brought up,” the joint statement said.

Among the issues raised in the meeting was students opting for assignment-based exams (ABE) should be given another chance to submit their assignments and attendance should not be a proportion for evaluation, the statement said. The meeting was chaired by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Dahiya and 52 other college students’ unions also participated in it.

It was also taken into notice that final-year students who would not be able to give open-book exams (OBE) should be given another chance and hence, OBEs should be held in two phases, according to the statement. There was also a common view that there should be a 100 per cent concession in examination fees for students who would be giving ABE.

Steps of refunding fees for all those who have lost their parents or guardians to the COVID-19 pandemic should be taken by the University, the statement said. During the meeting, there was also a discussion on blind students’ writer’s fee not being sanctioned and on giving two options for the open book examination, it said.