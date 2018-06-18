DU’s tentative cut-off plans yet to take off

The first cut-off will be released on June 19 and admissions will begin from Tuesday for the 56,000 seats in 61 colleges across the university. (Representational Image) The first cut-off will be released on June 19 and admissions will begin from Tuesday for the 56,000 seats in 61 colleges across the university. (Representational Image)

Days after Delhi University said it will provide an interface to colleges to view cut-offs in an attempt to moderate percentages, the colleges were asked to prepare a tentative first list and upload it by Sunday. But most colleges did not do so.

A few principals said as a result, they couldn’t view cut-offs of other colleges. Others said they will prepare the list after the admission committee meeting on Monday. “The university has changed the system this year. We were told to put up tentative cut-offs for the courses, which we have done. Then we were told we could check the cut-offs of other colleges, but we haven’t been able to see it. This was only for internal consumption and not for the public,” said Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College for Women.

The first cut-off will be released on June 19 and admissions will begin from Tuesday for the 56,000 seats in 61 colleges across the university. The Indian Express on June 15 had reported that the university, in a meeting with college representatives, said it would create an interface called the “cut-off finder”. This, officials had said, was a measure to ensure that colleges declare “realistic cut-offs”, seats are filled and the university does not have to extend the number of lists.

“I wonder if the colleges have even prepared a tentative list… Now, the entire purpose of the comparison will be lost,” said a college principal. However, a university official said that colleges can put up the list by Monday morning. “Colleges can update the list by Monday morning, compare it with other colleges and tweak it accordingly,” said the official.

The final cut-off list will have to be sent to the university by Monday evening. Officials said that high Class XII board exam scores in CBSE, as well as in state boards, have meant that cut-offs have been touching a new high every year. St Stephen’s College, which released its first list last week, saw its cut-offs increase — indicating that this could be the trend for other colleges as well.

