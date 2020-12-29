scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

DU’s NCWEB released 9th cut-off: Top courses available for below 50% scorers

Admission process against this list will held on December 30 and 31 from 10 am to 5 pm at respective teaching centres.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 7:54:32 pm
du admissions 2020, du.ac.in, delhi university ncweb cut-off, ncweb 9th cutoff, college admission, education newsNCWEB releases 9th cut-off (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational)

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) under the University of Delhi (DU) has released its ninth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. Admission process against this list will held on December 30 and 31 from 10 am to 5 pm at respective teaching centres.

NCWEB 9th cut-off BCom cut-off list – 

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 45%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 53%

College of Vocational Studies – 45%

Dr BR Ambedkar Collee – 48%

JDM College – 60%

Kalindi College – 57%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 66%

Rajdhani College – 48%

Satyawati College – 50%

SPM College – 52%

Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science |  Pharma Marketing | FinTech Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design | IoT and social media

BA Economics + Political Science 

Aditi Mahavidyalya – 45%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 45%

College of Vocational Studies – 45%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 58%

Kalindi College – 60%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 64%

Ramanujan College – 45%

BA History + Political Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 52%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 54%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 70%

Ramanujan College – 45%

Satyawati College (evening) – 55%

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement