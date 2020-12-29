DU’s NCWEB released 9th cut-off: Top courses available for below 50% scorers

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) under the University of Delhi (DU) has released its ninth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. Admission process against this list will held on December 30 and 31 from 10 am to 5 pm at respective teaching centres.
NCWEB 9th cut-off BCom cut-off list –
Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 45%
Bhagini Nivedita College – 53%
College of Vocational Studies – 45%
Dr BR Ambedkar Collee – 48%
JDM College – 60%
Kalindi College – 57%
Maharaja Agrasen College – 66%
Rajdhani College – 48%
Satyawati College – 50%
SPM College – 52%
BA Economics + Political Science
Aditi Mahavidyalya – 45%
Bhagini Nivedita College – 45%
College of Vocational Studies – 45%
Dr BR Ambedkar College – 58%
Kalindi College – 60%
Maharaja Agrasen College – 64%
Ramanujan College – 45%
BA History + Political Science
Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 52%
Bhagini Nivedita College – 54%
Dr BR Ambedkar College – 70%
Ramanujan College – 45%
Satyawati College (evening) – 55%
