DU’s first UG seat allocation releasing today at 5 pm

The release marks will start the DU UG Admission 2026 process for more than two lakh applicants

The University of Delhi will release the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Round 1 seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions today, July 16, at 5 pm. Candidates who completed CSAS registration and the preference-filling process will be able to check their allotted college and programme through the official admission portal–ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

The release marks will start the DU UG Admission 2026 process for more than two lakh applicants, under which candidates will be required to accept their allotted seats, complete document verification, and pay the admission fee within prescribed deadlines.

Admission schedule after allocation

Once the first allocation list is announced, candidates must complete each step of the admission process within the given timeline. The seat acceptance window will remain open from July 16 to July 18, up to 11:59 pm, while college-level verification of documents will take place from July 16 to July 20, up to 4:59 pm. The last date to pay the admission fee is July 21, up to 11:59 pm.