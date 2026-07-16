DU’s first UG seat allocation releasing today at 5 pm

The University of Delhi will release the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Round 1 seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions today, July 16, at 5 pm. Candidates who completed CSAS registration and the preference-filling process will be able to check their allotted college and programme through the official admission portal–ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
The release marks will start the DU UG Admission 2026 process for more than two lakh applicants, under which candidates will be required to accept their allotted seats, complete document verification, and pay the admission fee within prescribed deadlines.
Once the first allocation list is announced, candidates must complete each step of the admission process within the given timeline. The seat acceptance window will remain open from July 16 to July 18, up to 11:59 pm, while college-level verification of documents will take place from July 16 to July 20, up to 4:59 pm. The last date to pay the admission fee is July 21, up to 11:59 pm.
The second allocation list is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2026. Candidates who fail to accept their allotted seat by July 18 will be removed from the CSAS counselling process.
Step 1: Candidates can check their seat allotment by visiting the official DU UG Admission Portal–ugadmission.uod.ac.in/– and clicking on “Candidate Login.”
Step 2: They will need to enter their CUET UG 2026 application number and password, complete the security captcha, and click “Login.”
Step 3: Candidates can then open the “First Round Allotment Status” link to view, download, and save their allotment details for future reference.
Step 4: Once the allotted college verifies the uploaded documents, candidates can proceed with online fee payment to confirm their provisional admission.
Delhi University has recorded its highest-ever CSAS participation since the portal was introduced in 2022. According to registration statistics, a total of 2,73,751 candidates registered for admission this year, of whom 2,18,284 completed Phase I, and 2,08,043 candidates locked their preference forms.
The university is offering a total of 71,624 undergraduate seats across 73 programmes, spread over 69 participating colleges and departments. With 2,08,043 candidates competing for 71,624 seats, nearly three students are vying for every available seat this admission cycle.