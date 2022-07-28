DU’s Academic Council to meet on Aug 3 to discuss FYUP syllabi

July 28, 2022 6:18:13 pm
The Delhi University’s Academic Council will meet on August 3 to discuss the syllabi of the first semester of the four-year undergraduate programmes based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework.
Resolutions in this regard have been put forward by the university’s standing committee and will come up for approval during the meeting.
The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23. The Executive Council (EC), DU’s top decision-making body, had in February approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022), as formulated by a National Education Policy Cell.
The Academic Council, chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh, will meet on August 3 to finalise the syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP), according to the agenda of the AC meeting accessed by PTI.
The syllabi of 100 undergraduate courses will come up for discussion during the meeting. Some of the courses are — BA (Hons) Business Economics, BA (Hons) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, B.Sc Electronic Science and B.Sc (H) Microbiology.
The syllabi have been prepared by the course committees and passed by a standing committee. A course committee comprises five professors — two from the concerned department and three college professors.
The syllabi will now be presented to the Academic Council (AC). Following the AC’s approval, the syllabi will be taken up by the EC.
The university had earlier implemented the FYUP in 2013 but the programme was scrapped by the Centre. This time, however, the FYUP will be different from the previous one, DU has said.
The AC will also consider the recommendations of an inspection committee constituted by the VC for starting an MS (Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics) course with an intake of two seats per year at the University College of Medical Sciences from this academic year, subject to approval from the funding agency.
