Ivy League, UK universities accept Duolingo English Test for admission; check list

The Duolingo English Test is now accepted by over 6,500 universities worldwide, including all Ivy League institutions in the US. (image: ai generated)

All eight Ivy League universities in the United States, Canada’s U15 group of research‑intensive institutions, and UK universities, including Imperial College London and the University of Warwick, now accept the Duolingo English Test (DET) for admissions.

With more than 6,500 universities recognising the test, international students can apply to study in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and more countries based on this test. Recent additions to the DET network include Utah State University, the University of Virginia School of Data Science, Bangor University, and the University of Exeter, further strengthening its international reach, states the press release.

What is DET?

The DET stands for the Duolingo English Test and is a fully digital English language proficiency exam, like traditional exams such as the IELTS or TOEFL. It is created for international students and professionals.