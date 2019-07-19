DUET rank list 2019 today, seat allotment to begin from July 21: Check schedule, how to book a seat

DUET rank list 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the merit-based rank list for the candidates who have cleared the DU entrance test (DUET) earlier known as DUJAT (DU joint admission test) today – July 19 at its official website, du.ac.in. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the result for the DUET. The rank list will be created based on the marks scored in the entrance exam and the best of four marks secured in the class 12 result.

Those who obtain a rank will have to participate in the seat allotment procedure. Based on the ranks, seats will be allotted to candidates. If one wishes to secure a seat so allotted they can book the same by paying a fee and undergoing document verification. If seats are left vacant, they will be moved for the next student or next round of allotment.

DUET rank list 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: PDF will open, check rank

DUET rank list 2019: How to book a seat?

Step 1: Log-in using credentials at du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply for admission’

Step 3: Upload certificates, send for examination

Step 4: If college approves, submit original documents in college

Step 5: Pay fee, book a seat

There will be a total of three rounds of seat allotment. The first allotment list will be declared on July 21, 2019. For which the fee payment window will remain open till July 24 noon. The second list will be declared on July 25 followed by third on July 29.