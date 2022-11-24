scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

DUET PG 2022: NTA releases final answer key; check how to download

DUET PG 2022: Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now download the final answer key from the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

DUET PG 2022, DUET PG 2022 answer key, DUET PG, DUETDUET PG 2022: The result for DUET PG and PhD programmes was earlier released on November 21. (Representative image. Express photo)

DUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the final answer key of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to PG and PhD programmes. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now download the final answer key from the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

The result for DUET PG and PhD programmes was earlier released on November 21 and is available at the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

DUET PG 2022: How to check final answer key

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for DUET final answer key.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The final answer key will open in the form of a PDF document.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

There are a total of 76 masters programmes at Delhi University. This year, too, admissions to all PG courses is being done through DUET exam, whereas admissions for undergraduate programmes were held on the basis of the newly-launched Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET-UG).

The DUET exam was conducted from October 17 to 21 in CBT mode this year, in a total of 28 cities across the country.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 11:09:27 am
