DUET, JAT scorecards available, admissions from October 19

DU admissions are on (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

Students who had appeared for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to undergraduate courses can check their scores at the official website — nta.ac.in. The exam — which was held by the varsity — is now being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from last year. Those who have cleared the exams will be ranked based on marks or merit. Based on the merit list of the marks obtained, the university will start admissions.

The NTA claims to have held the DUET 2020 for admission to different courses in the University of Delhi from September 6 to 11th in three shifts per day across 24 cities in the country. The scorecard of the Joint Admissions Test (JAT) is also available. As per the schedule released by the varsity, admission based on the first merit list will commence on October 19 and close on October 21.

Students who appeared for the entrance exams can follow these steps to check their scorecards –

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the scorecard link

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Check result, download

Students can also visit their respective student dashboards at du.ac.in. This year, the entire admission process is being held online due to the pandemic. The first cut-off list has been released for merit-based courses. The cut-off for these admissions has been higher than last year, not only has the cut-off gone at 100 per cent but for evening colleges and lesser popular campuses too, the cut-off is higher than last year.

The university has listed three merit list for UG entrance-based admissions followed by spot admission rounds. In case seats are still left vacant, more cut-offs or special cut-off might release. The spot admissions portal will open for registration from November 9. The new session is expected to start by November 18.

