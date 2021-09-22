DUET admit card 2021 released, check revised exam schedule

DUET admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021. The entrance exam for UG, PG, MPhil/ PhD courses will be held from September 26 to October 1. Students can download their admit card from ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

Meanwhile, MPhil/ PhD Business Economics has been included in DUET 2021. The exam schedule is revised. The candidates can click here for detailed information.

DUET admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on admit card link under the latest news

Step 3: You will be redirected, log in using the application form number and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download and take a print out

The admit cards carry important details like exam centre, time etc. Candidates need to check carefully their name and other details. “In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in,” reads the official notification.

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has been ruled out for admissions this year.

This year, the number of DUET centres has been increased to 33 from 24 last year. Four courses that will have admissions through DUET starting this year include Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.