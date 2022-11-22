scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

DUET 2022 Result declared; how to check PG, PhD admission result

DUET 2022 Result: DUET 2022 was conducted from October 17 to 21 in CBT mode. The exam was conducted in 28 cities across India.

duet 2022, duet resultCandidates who appeared in DUET 2022 can check result at the official website - nta.ac.in (File image)

DUET PG, PhD Admissions 2022 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) announced results of the entrance test held for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses at the University of Delhi. Candidates who appeared in DUET 2022 can check result at the official website – nta.ac.in

DUET 2022 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website –  nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result document

Step 3: Scroll to page 2

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: Enter login credentials and click on submit

Step 6: Check your result and take a printout for future reference

There are a total of 76 masters programmes at Delhi University. The Delhi University is carrying out UG admission on the basis of CUET, while PG admissions are being conducted as per the DUET method.

 

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 10:10:42 am
Live Blog

