DUET 2022 Result declared; how to check PG, PhD admission result

DUET PG, PhD Admissions 2022 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) announced results of the entrance test held for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses at the University of Delhi. Candidates who appeared in DUET 2022 can check result at the official website – nta.ac.in
DUET 2022 was conducted from October 17 to 21 in CBT mode. The exam was conducted in 28 cities across India.
DUET 2022 Result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result document
Step 3: Scroll to page 2
Step 4: Click on the result link
Step 5: Enter login credentials and click on submit
Step 6: Check your result and take a printout for future reference
There are a total of 76 masters programmes at Delhi University. The Delhi University is carrying out UG admission on the basis of CUET, while PG admissions are being conducted as per the DUET method.