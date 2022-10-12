DUET 2022: NTA releases advanced city intimation slip for PG, PhD programmes

DU Admissions 2022, DUET 2022: The National Testing Agency on October 10 released the advanced city intimation slip for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for PG and PhD programmes. Candidates check the list on– ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in

The candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth to check in which city their exam will be held. The exams will be held from October 17 to 21 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The examinations will be held in three shifts, i.e., 8 am to 10 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm on all days. The examinations will take place in 28 cities across the country for 74 courses for post graduation programme and 55 courses for PhD programme. Once the exam centre is allotted it won’t change.

The syllabus for the entrance test for postgraduate courses is the corresponding BA, BCom, BSc (or equivalent) syllabus of the University of Delhi. The syllabus is available on the respective department’s website. Similarly, for PhD courses, it is the corresponding MA, MCom, MSc (or equivalent) syllabus of the University of Delhi. Candidates can check the syllabus on the respective department’s website.