DUET 2022: NTA releases admit cards for PG admissions; here are the steps to check

DU Admissions 2022, DUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test- 2022 (DUET 2022) for post graduate courses. Once released candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website – nta.ac.in/duetexam.

The DUET 2022 exam for PG courses will be conducted from October 17 to 21. It will be a computer based test (CBT). NTA will also release an advance city intimation slip for candidates before releasing the admit cards.

DU Admissions 2022, DUET 2022: How to check admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website – nta.ac.in/duetexam.

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card for postgraduate courses

Step 3: Enter your details such as application number or user id and password.

Step 4: Your hall tickets will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: View the admit card and download a copy for future reference.

Advertisement

Also read | Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Counselling process begins for PG courses

The DUET 2022 PG will be conducted in three slots on each day. The slots will be two hours long each from 8 am to 10 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. The time table is available on the Delhi University website.

The examinations will take place in 28 cities across the country for 74 courses for post graduation programme and 55 courses for PhD programme. Once the exam centre is allotted it won’t change.