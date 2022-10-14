scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

DUET 2022: NTA releases admit cards for PG admissions; here are the steps to check

DUET 2022: Once released candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website– nta.ac.in/duetexam. The DUET 2022 exam for PG courses will be conducted from October 17 to 21.

DU Admissions 2022, DUET 2022, DU admissions, Delhi University Admissions, Delhi University Entrance Test, Delhi University Entrance Test 2022, National Testing Agency, NTA, DUET 2022 Admit Card, Delhi University Entrance Test PG admissions, Delhi University Entrance Test PhD admissionsDU Admissions 2022, DUET 2022: The examinations will take place in 28 cities across the country (Express Photo/Representative Image)

DU Admissions 2022, DUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test- 2022 (DUET 2022) for post graduate courses. Once released candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website – nta.ac.in/duetexam.

The DUET 2022 exam for PG courses will be conducted from October 17 to 21. It will be a computer based test (CBT). NTA will also release an advance city intimation slip for candidates before releasing the admit cards.

Read |AUD Admissions 2022: Application process for CUET PG, non CUET courses begin; here’s how to apply

DU Admissions 2022, DUET 2022: How to check admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website – nta.ac.in/duetexam.

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card for postgraduate courses

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban

Step 3: Enter your details such as application number or user id and password.

Step 4: Your hall tickets will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: View the admit card and download a copy for future reference.

Advertisement
Also read |Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Counselling process begins for PG courses

The DUET 2022 PG will be conducted in three slots on each day. The slots will be two hours long each from 8 am to 10 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. The time table is available on the Delhi University website.

The examinations will take place in 28 cities across the country for 74 courses for post graduation programme and 55 courses for PhD programme. Once the exam centre is allotted it won’t change.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 07:54:36 pm
Next Story

Adampur bypoll: Cong, INLD candidates file nomination papers

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement