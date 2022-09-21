scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

DUET 2022: NTA releases exam schedule for Delhi University PG Entrance test

DUET 2022: Entrance test for admissions to Postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can check the official notification on– nta.ac.in. The exam will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

Delhi University, DU AdmissionsThe registration for PG exams began on April 6. Express photo by Praveen Khanna

The National Testing Agency has announced the examination dates for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 for admissions to Postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can check the official notification on– nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The registration process has been done by Delhi University.

Read |CUET PG Results 2022: Check date of results, how to download score card, merit lists, colleges; answers of all FAQs

The dates of the advanced city intimation list and admit cards will be released later. More details will be released in the information bulletin of DUET– nta.ac.in/DuetExam

There are a total of 76 masters programmes at Delhi University. The Delhi University is carrying out UG admission on the basis of CUET, while PG admissions are being conducted as per the DUET method.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

The registration process for Delhi University PG admission started on April 6.

Read |DU PG entrance test likely in second week of October

Meanwhile, St. Stephens College is likely to challenge the Delhi High Court ruling on the admission process. It will seek interim relief for this year to carry out admissions as usual.

A source told PTI that the highest decision making body of the institution, the college’s governing body met on Tuesday and decided to move to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

St. Stephen’s College has said that for its UG admissions, it will take CUET scores weighing 85 per cent and 15 per cent weightage for personal interview. The Delhi HC rules that the college has to follow the admission policy of DU according to which CUET scores will get 100 per cent weightage.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:44:29 pm
Next Story

Raju Srivastava death: Is over-exertion at the gym damaging your heart? Why a TMT test is not enough?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement