DUET 2022: NTA releases exam schedule for Delhi University PG Entrance test

The National Testing Agency has announced the examination dates for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 for admissions to Postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can check the official notification on– nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The registration process has been done by Delhi University.

The dates of the advanced city intimation list and admit cards will be released later. More details will be released in the information bulletin of DUET– nta.ac.in/DuetExam

There are a total of 76 masters programmes at Delhi University. The Delhi University is carrying out UG admission on the basis of CUET, while PG admissions are being conducted as per the DUET method.

The registration process for Delhi University PG admission started on April 6.

Meanwhile, St. Stephens College is likely to challenge the Delhi High Court ruling on the admission process. It will seek interim relief for this year to carry out admissions as usual.

A source told PTI that the highest decision making body of the institution, the college’s governing body met on Tuesday and decided to move to the Supreme Court.

St. Stephen’s College has said that for its UG admissions, it will take CUET scores weighing 85 per cent and 15 per cent weightage for personal interview. The Delhi HC rules that the college has to follow the admission policy of DU according to which CUET scores will get 100 per cent weightage.