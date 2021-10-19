DUET 2021 provisional answer key released; here’s how to check, raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by October 21, 11:50 pm. A fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged has to be paid for raising objections. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm by October 21 up to 11:50 pm.

DUET 2021 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Login with your form no. and date of birth

Step 4: Download your response sheet and interim answer keys

Step 5: To challenge the answer key, click on “Add challenge”

Step 6: Fill the key challenge form, add supporting documents and pay fee

Step 7: Click on submit

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) was conducted by NTA across the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.