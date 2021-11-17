DUET 2021 MPhil, PhD results declared; check how to download scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 result for 48 MPhil and PhD courses. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at – ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx

The exam was held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 cities across India. The candidates were provided an answer challenge opportunity between October 25 to 27 and the result has been announced after considering the raised objections.

DUET 2021 MPhil, PhD results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the result link mentioned above

Step 2: On the new page, enter form number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on log-in and then on view score card button

The list of 48 courses for which the results have been announced is available on the NTA website- nta.ac.in. For any queries or/ clarifications candidates can call NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in