scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MUST READ

DUET 2021 MPhil, PhD results declared; check how to download scorecard

The list of 48 courses for which the results have been announced is available on the NTA website- nta.ac.in. The exam was held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
November 17, 2021 7:17:35 pm
DUET mphil scorecard, DUET Phd scorecardThe exam was held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 result for 48 MPhil and PhD courses. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at – ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx

Read |UGC-NET December 2020, June 2021 admit card released: Steps to download

The exam was held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 cities across India. The candidates were provided an answer challenge opportunity between October 25 to 27 and the result has been announced after considering the raised objections. 

DUET 2021 MPhil, PhD results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the result link mentioned above

Step 2: On the new page, enter form number and date of birth

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 3: Click on log-in and then on view score card button

The list of 48 courses for which the results have been announced is available on the NTA website- nta.ac.in. For any queries or/ clarifications candidates can call NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement