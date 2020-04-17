Due to lockdown, Haryana Board goes online to upload marks of internal assessment of Class 10, 12 exams

The online window to upload marks of internal assessment will be open from April 18 to 25, 2020. File The online window to upload marks of internal assessment will be open from April 18 to 25, 2020. File

Due to the lockdown, the Haryana School Education Board, BSEH is providing an opportunity to schools to upload the marks of the internal assessment online. The online window will be open from April 18 to 25. “The schools can upload marks of the secondary and senior secondary annual examination March -2020 Regular (Full Subject) internal assessment / general awareness and Life Skill Grade (GLS) and internal / external practical examination,” read the release.

The schools have to pay a late fees of Rs 500 to a maximum of Rs 5,000 in the board office as a fine, and only after that the certificates will be released.

Earlier, the board stated that the results of class 10 examination will be announced only on the basis of the examinations conducted. Meanwhile, the examinations of class 10 science will be conducted only.

“The board will only conduct the science paper, but will not conduct other papers taking note of the situation. If any student wishes to appear in any paper, they will have to send application. BSEH will consider to conduct examinations on the basis of the developing situation,” board chairman Jagbir Singh said.

For class 10 students, the board is yet to conduct science, physical education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science and electives exams including media entertainment, banking, Punjabi, IT and ITES. For class 12, chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology / entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES exams are pending.

As many as 7,41,460 candidates are appearing for board exam this year. Of these, 3,61,329 appeared for secondary exam while 2,32,157 sat for senior secondary.

The schools, educational institutions in the state were closed till May 3.

