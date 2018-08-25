Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
  • Due to Kerala floods, Railway recruitment exam postponed to September 4

Due to Kerala floods, Railway recruitment exam postponed to September 4

Kerala floods: Around 30,000 candidates who had been unable to appear in the exam will now be able to do so, the railways has said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2018 2:37:58 am
Due to Kerala floods, Railway recruitment exam postponed to September 4 Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since August 8, with floods and landslides. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

For flood-hit Kerala, the railway recruitment exam that was postponed will now be held on September 4. Around 30,000 candidates who had been unable to appear in the exam will now be able to do so, the railways has said.

Soon after incessant rains in the state, the railways had announced postponement of the exams in centres in Kerala which began on August 9 and continued in phases on August 13, 14, 17, 20 and 21.

The next phases are to be held on August 29, 30 and 31. Nearly 48 lakh candidates will appear for the exam for 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco-pilots and technicians.

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement