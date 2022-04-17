Dual-degree, BSEB exams, CUET in DU and more: Top education news last week

UGC Chairman held a session to talk about introduction of dual-degree programmes in physical mode and physical violence in JNU. IIT Roorkee also opened admission form for JAM 2022, and much more — here’s a recap of the biggest happenings from the education sector.

UGC Chairman

One of the biggest developments that took place in the education sector is that the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday announced that students will now be able to pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode. “In the last commission meeting held on March 31, it was decided to issue guidelines which will enable students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously because the NEP 2020 emphasises the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education forms, in the sense that a combination of the physical model, as well as the online form, should be used to provide more freedom to the students to acquire multiple skills,” UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.

Talking about JNU violence, the UGC Chairman said that “any kind of violence should be avoided”. “Every university has its own safety and security guidelines. Whenever such incidents happen, the administration looks into the reasons for that. The administration will inquire into all aspects of such incidents and make sure that such incidents do not happen in the future,” said Kumar who was JNU vice chancellor before holding the top post at the UGC the UGC Chairman.

CUET

Talking about UGC, a few days after the CUET registration started, University of Delhi’s St Stephen’s College has notified that it will be conducting interviews carrying 15 per cent weightage for admissions of students of all categories. St Stephen’s College is one of six minority colleges in Delhi University that reserve 50% of their seats for minority candidates. While issuing different cut-offs for minority and general candidates, the college has also conducted interviews to finalise its students from among the shortlisted candidates through cut-offs for both categories of students.

TS EAMCET 2022

This week, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has relaxed the eligibility criteria for applying to appear for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2022). Like 2021, the criteria or 25 per cent weightage to inter marks in calculating TS EAMCET score has been dropped by the JNTU. In addition to this, the minimum marks criteria for appearing in the EAMCET has also been waived off for this year.

Tuition fee for engineering institutes

Another big development that took place this week is that the cap on tuition fee charged by engineering and technical institutes are set to change, with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) sending a revised fee structure, including a proposed minimum fee limit, to the Ministry of Education. This decision came seven years after an expert committee first recommended an upper limit that the institutes can charge as tuition fee, but there was no lower limit, or minimum fees, until now.

JAM 2020

IIT Roorkee has released the admission form for Joint Admission Test for Master (JAM) 2022 on the official JAM website — joaps.iitr.ac.in. Candidates have time till May 11 to fill the application form for JAM 2022. The application for admissions based on JAM 2022 has to be submitted online through the candidate portal by paying a non-refundable application fee of Rs 600 (additional bank charges may apply depending on the mode of payment).

IIM-A logo change

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has decided to postpone the launch of its new logo, the business school board’s chairperson and noted industrialist, Kumar Mangalam Birla, announced on Wednesday. This comes after some of the faculty members had objected to the change in logo through a letter to the BoG earlier this month.

BSEB Inter exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for Bihar Board inter (class 12) compartment and special exams on inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. The exams are scheduled to be held from April 18 to April 20, 2022. Admit cards will be available for download on the official website till April 20, 2022. School authorities will have to download admit cards for students and give them to children after signing and putting the official stamp on the admit cards.