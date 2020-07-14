DU will hold final-year exams from August 17, varsity tells HC

“These examinations shall begin on August 17, 2020, and shall conclude on September 8, 2020,” the Delhi University stated. (Express/file) “These examinations shall begin on August 17, 2020, and shall conclude on September 8, 2020,” the Delhi University stated. (Express/file)

The Delhi University Monday told the Delhi High Court it “shall conduct the examinations for the final semester/term/year students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses”, including the School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, from August 17, in the online Open Book Examinations (OBE) mode “remotely”.

“These examinations shall begin on August 17, 2020, and shall conclude on September 8, 2020,” the Delhi University stated.

The university came up with fresh dates after the High Court on July 9 directed it to file an affidavit, detailing the schedule of final-year undergraduate exams. The exams were postponed from July 10 to beyond August 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HC had also asked the university to explain in the affidavit how it proposes to conduct exams – online, offline or both modes – besides the complete date sheet, in order to provide clarity to students. The matter is listed for hearing on Tuesday.

The directions were issued during hearing of a batch of petitions concerning the holding of final-year examinations at DU amid the pandemic.

DU, in their affidavit, stated that the date sheet for undergraduate programmes was enclosed, whereas the date sheet for post-graduate programmes and professional courses will be released on or before July 20, and uploaded on the official website of the university.

“For such students who are unable to appear in the examinations in OBE mode remotely, scheduled to begin from August 17, 2020, it has been decided to conduct an additional phase of examinations through online/ offline/ blended mechanism, for the purpose of providing another opportunity to the students. This additional opportunity is being afforded as a one-time measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and is elaborated hereunder,” it added.

It further stated that the first phase of mock tests will start from July 31, to familiarise students with the new procedures, and will continue up to August 4.

“There shall be three sessions of mock tests per day. The schedule will be notified at least one week before the commencement of the mock tests (on or before July 24, 2020).

The High Court had earlier questioned DU on pushing the exams from July 10 to a date after August 15, especially when it had claimed to be prepared for the OBE on July 1 as well as on July 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd