Delhi University VC writes letter on ways to fight coronavirus

The University of Delhi (DU) vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi has penned an open letter to students and teachers to help them fight against the ‘unprecedented challenge’ of the coronavirus pandemic. In his letter, the Vice Chancellor said, “It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to render national service when called upon to do so.”

Mentioning duties at the individual, institutional and international levels, the VC stated, “This is a fortuitous time for all to rise to the occasion and do whatever is required to the best of our abilities to fulfill our duties with grit and resilience.” He also mentioned that the varsity is not only conducting e-classes but has also opened its resources for students and teachers digitally.

At the individual level, he recommended one practice physical distancing, personal hygiene, as well as ensure that no one in the neighbourhood is hungry. At the institutional level, he suggested, “We should foster solidarity in our fight against COVID-19; a voluntary contribution of one day’s salary by faculty and staff.” He asked students and teachers to “enrich society intellectually” by doing research on relevant topics.

He added that at the international level, one must practice “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) and “explore possibilities of collaboration with educational institutes in different parts of the world to deploy our collective strength to defeat the menace of COVID-19.”

He remarked that the pandemic may expose the “fragility of human life but also offers an opportunity to exhibit the infinitude of human potential. Let’s demonstrate this aspect of humanity with each of us.”

Meanwhile, the university has been shut and the semester and annual exams along with the admission process has been put on hold till further notice.

