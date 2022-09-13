DU VC on St Stephen’s CUET issue: same ‘formula’ should be used for all

The Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh Monday informed that the Delhi High Court has agreed with the university’s stand on admissions for St Stephens unreserved category. The Delhi High Court order on September 12 said that St Stephens cannot conduct interviews for the admission of non-minority students. The court in its judgement directed the institute to issue a notice declaring the change in the admission process.

“The court has agreed to the stand of the University of Delhi and now for non-minority seats, 100 per cent of students will be admitted through CUET,” DU VC said.

“When other students are being admitted through CUET scores, then St Stephens should also follow the same procedure. Minority students may have alternate means but for other students, the same ‘formula’ should be used” said the Vice Chancellor of the premier public institution.

Delhi University and St Stephen’s University have been in conflict over the latter’s admission process for the unreserved category which mandates an interview along with the CUET score only for the general category seats. They had announced in April that it would allot 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent weightage to the interview.

“The petitioner college shall follow the directive that 100 percent weightage must be given to CUET-2022 score for admission of students belonging to the non-minority category applying to undergraduate courses” said the HC judgement headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.