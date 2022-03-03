DU VC announces plans for centenary year celebrations

Delhi University (DU) will begin its centenary celebrations on May 1 this year, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said Thursday at a press conference. The university has planned yearlong celebrations which includes commemorations as well as long term plans for DU going forward including the construction of hostels, new buildings and starting new courses.

May 1 marks the Foundation Day of the university. “Centenary celebrations are a historic event in itself. Such opportunities come after a long wait after a hundred years. It is a matter of pride for all the people associated with the University that we are getting the privilege of being a part of this historic event,” said Singh.

Reiterating his previous announcement, Singh also said DU students whose studies remained unfinished would be given a “centenary chance” to finish their studies and obtain their degrees.

He also informed that, for the first time, technical courses shall be started in the University such as B.Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication and Electrical Engineering, and of UG and PG courses in Management and Economics in Campus of Open Learning.

Singh released the centenary tagline and logo of the university created by Kratika Khinchi, a student of Gargi College, based on entries that were invited from the students through open competition.

Singh said the celebrations would begin on May 1 with the release of the University’s commemorative stamp. He said a commemorative coin and a Coffee Table Book were also in the pipeline.

Speaking on the more long term plans, Singh said the university planned to build two new hostels within two years with 800-1000 bed capacity each to cater to the needs of outstation students. He said a new building for the Faculty of Technology will also come up, as well new Academic and Administrative Blocks.

“There shall be the adoption of a centenary village with achievable and tangible social welfare-oriented goals, health awareness checkups and blood donation camps, among others. Plantation of simultaneous 100 trees at 100 locations across the University’s campuses has also been planned,” said Singh.

“The year shall also see organization and creation of some documentaries on the University, its history through light and sound show, the launch of DU Studio, Litfests, book melas, exhibition of rare books and manuscripts, organization of various seminars, conferences, workshops and lecture series on an international level, signing of MoUs and international exchange programmes, Research & Development, innovative practices and other similar activities,” he said.

On the sports and extra-curricular fronts too, there are plans to have a centenary cup.

Besides Singh, Dean of Colleges Balram Pani, Registrar Vikas Gupta, PRO Anoop Lather, Centenary Celebration Committee Convener Neera Agnimitra, among others were also present for the occasion.