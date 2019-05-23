DU uploads revised UG curriculum

As part of its plan to roll out a revised undergraduate curriculum for all its courses in the coming academic session, Delhi University has uploaded the proposed curriculum for 67 programmes online and invited feedback from experts.

Chairperson of the Under Graduate Curriculum Revision Committee C S Dubey said feedback will be sought from a pool of experts formed by the committee, based on recommendations from departments.

This includes 445 alumni from the university, around 330 academic experts from universities across countries and “professionals from renowned industries”, said Dubey. He also added that all elected members of the university’s Academic Council and Executive Council are being individually invited for feedback.

Dubey stated that suggestions received will be sent to the respective head of departments and working group members for necessary action, on the basis of which a third draft will be created.

The revised curriculum is proposed to be presented before the university’s standing committee in the first week of June. The process of revising the curriculum began in March, to bring the curriculum of all UG programmes in line with the UGC’s Learning Outcome-based Curriculum Framework, which was first floated by it in June 2018.

The last curriculum revision in the university had been during the introduction of the Choice-Based Credit System in 2015.