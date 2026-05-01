DU UG, PG semester exams rescheduled ‘due to unavoidable circumstances’

The authority has decided to reschedule the postgraduate and professional semester examinations originally scheduled to be held between May 20 and May 25.

By: PTI
1 min readNew DelhiMay 1, 2026 05:53 PM IST
University of Delhi extends the application deadline for the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme to April 30.University of Delhi exams were scheduled to held in May.
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi University (DU) has announced the rescheduling of some postgraduate and professional semester examinations due to unavoidable circumstances. As per a DU notification dated April 29, “….due to unavoidable circumstances, no examination shall be held between May 20, 2026 and May 25, 2026.

The competent authority has decided to reschedule the postgraduate and professional semester examinations originally scheduled to be held between May 20 and May 25.” The notification, signed by the Controller of Examination, requested all departments to send revised date sheets for approval by the competent authority.

It mentioned that the revised date sheet should be communicated to all concerned faculty members and students.
“It should be displayed on the departmental notice boards as well as uploaded on the official university website,” it said

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments