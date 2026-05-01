DU UG, PG semester exams rescheduled ‘due to unavoidable circumstances’

Delhi University (DU) has announced the rescheduling of some postgraduate and professional semester examinations due to unavoidable circumstances. As per a DU notification dated April 29, “….due to unavoidable circumstances, no examination shall be held between May 20, 2026 and May 25, 2026.

The competent authority has decided to reschedule the postgraduate and professional semester examinations originally scheduled to be held between May 20 and May 25.” The notification, signed by the Controller of Examination, requested all departments to send revised date sheets for approval by the competent authority.

It mentioned that the revised date sheet should be communicated to all concerned faculty members and students.

“It should be displayed on the departmental notice boards as well as uploaded on the official university website,” it said