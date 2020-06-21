DU UG, PG admission 2020: Check eligibility, syllabus, paper pattern of entrance test

DU UG, PG admission 2020: Check syllabus, paper pattern of DUET DU UG, PG admission 2020: Check syllabus, paper pattern of DUET

DU UG, PG admission 2020: The admission process of the University of Delhi (DU) has started on Saturday, June 20, and the students can apply through the website- du.ac.in. Within two days, over 1.04 lakh students have registered with Delhi University (DU). Of the total, 25,889 students had registered on day one and on day two, 78,220 students applied. Most of the applications have been received by undergraduate courses with 76,855 students. The admission process will be closed on July 4, 2020.

This year, the university has introduced several changes in the admission process to ensure a ‘smooth experience’ for students. Among major changes, the university has decided to hold the entire admission process online. The varsity has decided to withdraw the policy of deducting five per cent marks for students who changed their stream to apply for BA courses. Among other changes, there will be no trials for students under the ECA category.

DU entrance exam 2020: Check syllabus, paper pattern

The entrance exam (DUET) for admission to UG, PG courses will be conducted in August in online mode. The two-hour written exam will consists of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam will also have negative marking. For each correct answer, students will get four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

MA Journalism: The only undergraduate course for which the entrance test will be conducted is BA Journalism. The test will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format of total 400 marks having 100 questions of four marks each. There will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Students will be assessed over general knowledge, current affairs, and analytical and comprehension skills. From this year, the university has introduced Master’s programme in Journalism.

MA Hindi: Students will be asses on the basis of their knowledge of Hindi literature. Questions will be asked from Hindi language and culture heritage, literature, and modes and concepts of the language.

Indian languages: Several courses including MA Bengali, MA Tamil, MA comparative Indian Literature, MPhil comparative Indian literature, and PhD in modern Indian languages are being imparted by the Delhi University for all of these an entrance exam will be conducted and students need to study methodology, origin, literature, authors etc for the same.

MSc Biochemistry: The syllabus includes essential molecules of life, proteins and enzymes, metabolism of carbohydrates, lipids, amino acids and nucleotides, cell biology, membrane Biology and Bioenergetics Human Physiology and Hormones, gene organisation, replication, DNA repair, transcription and gene expression, concepts in genetics, genetic engineering and biotechnology, and immunology.

MA Punjabi: Punjabi culture and literature, advanced Punjabi conversation, Punjabi dramas and plays, modern age Punjabi poets, culture and heritage, literature, fair and festivals, Punjabi language, grammar and Gurmukhi.

MSc Mathematics: An MCQ-based test with 100 questions each for two hours duration will be conducted wherein candidates will be assessed on mathematical skills, mathematics education, general English language, reasoning and mental ability, and general awareness.

MA Japanese: Questions will be asked from grammar, Kani, vocabulary, expressions in Japanese language and general knowledge about Japan.

MA East Asian Studies: The exams will test the student on general knowledge, current affairs and knowledge of East Asia.

MA in lifelong learning: The test will consist of 100 objective type questions. The questions will be related to humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce general Science. Some questions will be related to programmes and Policies for Social Development, Education, Adult and Continuing Education. General information about the discipline of Adult Education and Lifelong Learning.

MA/MPhil/ PhD Political Science: Students will have to go through the syllabus for the course taught at the varsity and prepare likewise.

LLB: The test paper will consist of one question paper containing 100 objective-type questions with multiple choice answers relating to English language comprehension, analytical abilities, legal awareness and aptitude, and general knowledge.

LLM: The test shall be of two hours duration and the paper will consist of one question paper containing 100 objective-type questions with multiple choice answers relating to Constitutional Law of India, Jurisprudence, Law of Contracts, Sale of Goods, Law of Torts, Consumer Protection, Criminal Law, Family Law, Public International Law, Intellectual Property Law, Cyber Law, Environment Law, Company Law and Partnership. In addition, a few questions may address the contemporary legal issue.

PhD law: The test shall be of two hours duration. The test paper shall consist of 50 objective type questions. The language of the entrance test shall be English. The syllabus for the entrance test will consist of 50 per cent questions on research aptitude/methodology and 50 per cent subject-specific questions.

MA Philosophy: Students need to check previous year question papers and syllabus of the course to prepare for the test.

BEd Special Education: Candidates will be enrolled based on the exam as well as a merit by 50 per cent weightage to each. General Awareness, reasoning, language and subject knowledge up to class 10 in social science, math and science.

Bachelor of physical education (BPEd): The entrance will be based on written exam and sports proficiency award with weightage of 60 and 40 marks, respectively.

DU entrance exam 2020: Eligibility

Eligibility: The candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the Bachelor’s programme can apply for the entrance examination. For category-wise minimum marks requirement, please check the official notification.

Age limit: There is no prescribed age limit for the UG, PG courses. For details, please check the official notification.

Other undergraduate courses that will enrol students based on entrance exams are BA (hons) Business Economics, BMS, BBA financial investment analysis, BTech (IT and mathematical innovations), BA humanities and social science, Bachelor of Elementary Education, BSc physical education, and sports, BA (honours).

