Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

DU UG Admissions: University to soon launch portal to fill up application forms

A candidate will have to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes. In the third phase, seats will be allocated through a merit list.

DU UG Admissions, DU admissions

The Delhi University will “very soon” launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for the aspirants to fill up applications for admission in undergraduate courses, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday. The university this year is taking admission based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG concluded on Tuesday. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

The delay in the CUET-UG resulted in a delay in admission to the DU.

“We will start the CSAS portal for the aspirants very soon. The work is in progress. And we will start the admission process very soon,” Singh told PTI. However, he did not give any tentative date for the portal launch.

Earlier, the university was expected to launch the portal by the last week of August. Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

It is the second phase where the CUET score is required. The second phase of the admission process can only begin after the declaration of the CUET-UG 2022 results.

In mid-August, the DU notified that it will soon launch its application process for admission to undergraduate programmes for the new academic session and asked the candidates to ensure that their documents and certificates are ready by August 31.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had, in March, announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET.

From technical glitches to a last-minute change in the exam centres and uninformed changes in the exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET — the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities — is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh.

The NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:01:00 pm
