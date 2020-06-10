DU UG admissions: No trials for sports, extracurricular activities, sole weightage on certificates

It was also decided in the meeting that the “list of approved boards would be published in the UG information bulletin so that the college admission committees know which boards are fake”. It was also decided in the meeting that the “list of approved boards would be published in the UG information bulletin so that the college admission committees know which boards are fake”.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University (DU) has decided not to hold trials for sports and ECA (extracurricular activity) categories for admission to its undergraduate courses, depending on certificates instead. The registration for admission is likely to begin on June 20, according to officials.

DU had initially hoped to begin registration on June 8. However, in a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Academic Council (AC) held Wednesday, it was decided that registration would be held from June 20-July 4. The first cut off will likely be released between August 10-20 depending on when the CBSE releases results for its class 12 board exams, said sources.

A member of the committee said keeping in mind social distancing due to COVID-19, ECA and sports trial will not be held this year. “For sports, there will be a point system according to till which level an aspirant has played. They will be selected accordingly. For sports, NSS and NCC, certificates will be counted, but there will be no admissions for dance, theatre, music etc,” he said.

It was also decided in the meeting that the “list of approved boards would be published in the UG information bulletin so that the college admission committees know which boards are fake”.

“It was decided that the documents which are bonafide and once submitted online on the basis of which approval is given for the admission by the college, cannot be rejected later to cancel the admission on the premise that document is not acceptable, unless it is forged. The college can ask the additional information through phone or email of the student,” said an official.

The Standing Committee also decided that “any discrepancy in the spelling of name or missing of surname in the certificates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD shall be verified from their other certificates rather than rejecting their admission”.

“It was also decided that caste certificate once made need not to be renewed and thus only renewal of income certificate is required. Therefore, latest income certificates would be sufficient and the caste certificate can be older,” said a member.

