DU UG Admissions 2026: Over 71,000 admissions confirmed; Round 3, mid-entry schedule announced

The University of Delhi (DU) on Wednesday, July 29, announced the schedule for mid-entry admissions and the third round of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2026.

As per the schedule, upgraded allocations and the first allocation list under the Ward Quota will be released on the CSAS UG 2026 portal on August 1. Colleges will verify and approve applications by August 3, while candidates will have to pay the admission fee by August 4.

For CSAS UG 2026 Round 3, the seat allocation list will be released on August 8. Candidates allotted seats will have to accept their allocations between August 8 and August 11, up to 11:59 pm. Colleges will verify the applications by August 12, and the last date to pay the admission fee is August 13, up to 11:59 pm.