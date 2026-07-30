DU UG Admissions 2026: Over 71,000 admissions confirmed; Round 3, mid-entry schedule announced

The University of Delhi (DU) on Wednesday, July 29, announced the schedule for mid-entry admissions and the third round of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2026.
As per the schedule, upgraded allocations and the first allocation list under the Ward Quota will be released on the CSAS UG 2026 portal on August 1. Colleges will verify and approve applications by August 3, while candidates will have to pay the admission fee by August 4.
For CSAS UG 2026 Round 3, the seat allocation list will be released on August 8. Candidates allotted seats will have to accept their allocations between August 8 and August 11, up to 11:59 pm. Colleges will verify the applications by August 12, and the last date to pay the admission fee is August 13, up to 11:59 pm.
Meanwhile, DU has crossed 71,000 confirmed undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. According to data released by the university, 71,342 students had confirmed their seat allocations as of 6:30 pm on July 29.
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Of these, 25,088 candidates opted for the ‘Upgrade’ option, indicating their preference for a higher-ranked course or college. Another 32,233 students chose to ‘Freeze’ their allocated college and course after Round 2 of the CSAS UG 2026 counselling.
To give a chance to students who could not register earlier or were not able to complete the admission process, the university will start the mid-entry registrations from August 3. The last date to register for the mid-entry is set as August 5, up to 11:59 pm. Students who could not complete CSAS UG 2026 Round I or Round II can also participate by paying an additional fee of Rs 1,000.
In its official notice dated July 29, DU clarified that the mid-entry facility will not be available for students applying under Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports Quota, Children/Widows (CW) Quota, Ward Supernumerary Quota, Performance-based programmes such as BA (Hons) Music and BSc (PE, HE & Sports) or Practical-based programme Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA).
The undergraduate academic session 2026-27 has already started on July 28, with affiliated colleges conducting their orientation session. For any information, candidates can visit the official admission portal of the university.