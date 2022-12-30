scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

DU UG Admissions 2022: Special spot round 2 result releasing today

DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University (DU) will release the DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission list 2022 today, December 30.

DU UG Admissions 2022 : DU announces list for special spot round 2 (Representing Image - Express Group)

DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University (DU) will release the DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission list 2022 today, December 30. Candidates can check the DU UG special spot round 2 allocation list on the official website — admission.uod.ac.in. 

Candidates can check and download special spot round 2 admission letters by using their CUET UG application number, date of birth, and captcha code in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

DU UG Special Spot Round 2 Allocation list 2022: How To Check?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of DU – admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the UG special spot round 2 allocation link.

Step 3 : Log in using the CUET UG application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 4 : The round 2 special seat allocation list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 : Download the list and go ahead with the further admission process.

Candidates selected in the DU UG special spot round 2 allocation list have to accept their allotted seats by, today, December 30. The DU colleges will verify and approve the online applications between December 30 and December 31. The last date of payment of admission fees for the special spot round 2 allocation list is December 31, 2022.

Any failure to acceptance of the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission. Also, there will be no option of upgrading and withdrawing in this special spot admission round.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 12:47 IST
