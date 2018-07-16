DU admissions 2018: Special drive begins today, check schedule here

DU admissions 2018: The special drive for admission into various UG courses has started from today, July 16, 2018. (Representative image: Express photo by Abhinav Saha) The special drive for admission into various UG courses has started from today, July 16, 2018. (Representative image: Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

DU admissions 2018: The Delhi University’s (DU’s) special drive for admission into various undergraduate (UG) courses has started from today, July 16, 2018. Students can request rectification of categories from 10 am to 5:30 pm and the same would end tomorrow on July 17. Notification regarding the sixth cut-off marks list by the colleges will be published on July 18. Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee can be done from July 18 to 20. All the five cut-off lists have been released by the university now and most of the seats at popular colleges have been filled. Courses like B.A, BA (Hons), B.Com have been in high demand and only few colleges are left now which are offering seats for the same.

The special drive is being conducted for:

— Those belonging to reserved categories who missed to apply in respective categories (SC/ST/OBC etc).

— All those who will be now eligible after rectification in their respective categories. They will now be considered for admission into entrance based UG courses after the release of the next cut-off as per the schedule. They cannot claim admission in the already announced list.

DU had released its fifth cut-off list on July 11, for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses (based on merit) for the academic session 2018-2019. This time, there was a minor drop of 0.5-3 per cent in cut-offs across colleges. Before the release of the fifth cut-off, around 50,000 students have taken admission in Delhi University colleges.

