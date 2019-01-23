DU turns to forensics to curb fake admissions

Delhi University is looking to get its affiliated colleges to employ the help of forensic services to curb admissions based on fraudulent documents.

This issue became a point of concern recently, following the controversy around former DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya. He was admitted to the university’s MA Buddhist Studies programme and was elected student union president. After it was found that the marksheets he submitted during admission were false, he was removed from the university.

The need for colleges to employ forensic services had been discussed last year as well. Some colleges like Ramjas, Sri Venkateswara and Dyal Singh have been using such services for a few years.

“There has been no formal decision or discussion on this issue. A meeting with college principals will be convened to discuss the possibilities and find out how many will be willing to go through with this,” an official said. In the first meeting of the university’s admission committee for the 2019-2020 session held on Tuesday, reducing the number of documents required for admission was also discussed.

Rajeev Gupta, Dean, Students’ Welfare, said starting this year, transfer, migration and character certificates from the applicants’ schools will no longer be required during admission.

Another issue discussed — which has also been raised frequently in past years — is enabling applicants to make corrections in their admission forms after submitting them.

“This is a major issue brought up by applicants every year. In a lot of cases, the applicant is dependent on a third party to fill out their form — very often, this is a cyber cafe employee. They should not have to suffer for a casual mistake. We will try to rectify this by developing a portal for online corrections, which can be permitted until the cut-off lists are published,” said Gupta.