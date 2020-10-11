At DU, toughest to get into: Pol Science, B.Com (Hons)

Miranda House is one of the colleges in which cut-off for Political Science reached 99%. (Photo: Express Archive)

Across the record high cut-off percentages of Delhi University colleges, the two subjects with the highest cut-offs across colleges are BA (Honours) Political Science and B.Com (Honours).

Last year, Hindu College had the highest cut-off with 99% for political science. This year, Lady Shri Ram College set a 100% cut-off for this programme. Six colleges have set cut-offs of 99% and above for the programme.

Not just in these prominent colleges, cut-offs for the programme are consistently high across colleges and has seen a big jump from their cut-offs for the programme last year.

For instance, in Ramanujan College, the cut-off for political science had been 89% last year. This year, it has increased to 95%. At Dyal Singh College, the cut-off for the course is 96%. Last year, it was 93%.

Miranda House is one of the colleges in which the programme’s cut-off reached 99%. Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the college had to prepare its list considering the high number of DU applicants with over 99%.

“We had gone through data on applicants provided to us by DU very carefully. Of these, around 830 had 100% scores and a total of around 1,400 applicants were in the bracket of 99-100%. This data was not segregated by gender so we didn’t know how many would be women which is relevant to us since we’re a women’s college. While analysing the data, we also didn’t know which programme the applicants will opt for but since political science has been the top draw recently and is only growing in popularity, we felt that we had to start at 99%,” said principal Nanda.

A similar explanation had been given by a teacher at Shri Ram College of Commerce with regard to B.Com (Honours), for which the college had set a cut-off of 99.5%.

This is the first time in recent years that the premiere institute has had a higher cut-off for B.Com. (Honours) than for B.A. (Honours) Economics. The Economics cut-off for the college is 99%.

“According to data given to us by DU, there are 618 applicants for the B.Com. (Honours) programme who have 100% marks. Just imagine how many applicants will fall in the 97% and above bracket in that case. This will naturally result in a spike in percentage,” said the teacher.

Five colleges have cut-offs of 99% or higher in B.Com (Honours) and it has the highest cut-off in several colleges — including 98.5% at Dyal Singh College, 98% in Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Kalindi College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

