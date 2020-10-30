DU to take action against appointees of suspended V-C

DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi

DU’s Executive Council Thursday decided to initiate action against appointees of suspended V-C Yogesh Tyagi and institute a fact-finding committee to probe the events that led to administrative breakdown in the university after October 21.

In a meeting held Thursday, the Education Ministry’s order issued Wednesday was tabled, which mentioned the visitorial inquiry against the V-C. “It was decided by the EC that a fact-finding committee will be constituted and Prof Geeta Bhatt will be issued a memorandum. It was also decided that Prof P C Jha will not be given any administrative posts,” said EC member Rajesh Jha.

Bhatt was appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor and Jha Acting Registrar by Tyagi. They did not respond to calls and texts.

