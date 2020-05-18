DU to set up School of Public Health

An 11-member advisory council, chaired by Professor K Shrinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, has also been constituted to design and manage programmes of the institute. (File) An 11-member advisory council, chaired by Professor K Shrinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, has also been constituted to design and manage programmes of the institute. (File)

Delhi University has announced the establishment of a new public health school, citing the need for manpower and research in the field.

The university administration has said the new institute — Delhi School of Public Health — would be set up using funds from the Institute of Eminence scheme. Delhi University had received the tag in September 2019. It said the move is in response to the need for public health research in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor R N K Bamezai, a specialist in the field of human genetics, has been appointed the honorary director of the institute. Professor Bamezai is a former dean of the School of Life Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University and former vice-chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

An 11-member advisory council, chaired by Professor K Shrinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, has also been constituted to design and manage programmes of the institute.

“The overarching aim of the school is to encourage students and researchers to experience a plethora of programmes of interdisciplinary nature and relevance which are not available at present in this or any other institution. This novel institution offers new avenues to pool academic and infrastructure resources to look at the Public Health theme in an integrated fashion and contribute to national development. The University of Delhi understands its responsibility to train and utilise human knowledge and infrastructure resources for understanding and innovating novel ways of diagnosis, prevention and cure of various communicable and non-communicable diseases,” read a statement by registrar of the university.

